West Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

TSCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.03. 836,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.75 and its 200-day moving average is $227.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

