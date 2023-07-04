West Oak Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 964,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

