West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 2,039,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.