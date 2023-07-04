Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 450,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

