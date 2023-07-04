Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $693.58. 376,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,362. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

