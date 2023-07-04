Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

