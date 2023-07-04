Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

