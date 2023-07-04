WEMIX 1-Day Volume Hits $11.92 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $222.39 million and $11.92 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,931,272 coins and its circulating supply is 314,049,241 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,876,075.608267 with 313,994,066.1429783 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.6851336 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $15,372,580.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

