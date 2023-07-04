Wells Fargo & Company Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $48.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.19 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

