Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $21.00

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

LBRT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

