WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $39.03 million and $2.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars.

