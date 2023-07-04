WAX (WAXP) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $166.70 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,008,927,831 coins and its circulating supply is 3,323,387,317 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,008,614,413.3655286 with 3,323,253,708.3310585 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04935116 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,735,779.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

