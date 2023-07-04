Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

