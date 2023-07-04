Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WD. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

