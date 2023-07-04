VRES Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,143.21 or 0.99986151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

