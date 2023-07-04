Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 15,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,450. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.