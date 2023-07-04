Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 15,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,450. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

