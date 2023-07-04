VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $145.73. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

