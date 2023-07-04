Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,700 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 968,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of EVTL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 689,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

