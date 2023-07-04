Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

