Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
