Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $220.94. 2,423,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day moving average is $203.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

