Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $83,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,470. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.