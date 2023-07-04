Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 111,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 162,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,139. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

