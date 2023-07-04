Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

