Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 5th.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. 249,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.