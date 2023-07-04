Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

