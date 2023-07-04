United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total value of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total transaction of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,374 shares of company stock worth $26,313,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

