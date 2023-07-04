United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.67.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $223.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total value of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total transaction of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,374 shares of company stock worth $26,313,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.