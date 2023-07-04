United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.63. The company had a trading volume of 382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.39 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

