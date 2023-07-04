United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

United Rentals stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.63. The stock had a trading volume of 382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.14.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

