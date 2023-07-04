UBS Group Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

