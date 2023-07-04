Tsfg LLC Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

