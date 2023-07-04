Trustees of the Smith College Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trustees of the Smith College boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.6% of Trustees of the Smith College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 157,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

