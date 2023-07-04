Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC reduced its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Triton International comprises 2.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Triton International worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Triton International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Trading Up 0.1 %

TRTN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 277,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,520. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTN. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

