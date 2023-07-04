Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,074,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.0 %

GXO stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.