Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.