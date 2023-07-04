Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

