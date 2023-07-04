Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,764.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $458.16 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

