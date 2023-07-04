Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock worth $2,708,691. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

