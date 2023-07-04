TomoChain (TOMO) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003423 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $107.81 million and $16.06 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,489,564 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

