tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $267.65 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00012948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $267.65 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.09404335 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,767,831.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

