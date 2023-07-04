Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $238.99 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,196,027,668 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.