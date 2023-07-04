Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $236.02 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,196,714,159 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

