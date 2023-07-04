The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RTLPO traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

