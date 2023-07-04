The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

SJM traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $150.39. 464,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

