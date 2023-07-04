The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $251.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

