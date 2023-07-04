The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GAB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 263,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.59.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
