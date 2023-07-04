The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,035,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,268,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. 9,694,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,539,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

