Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,095,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

TXRH stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 539,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,460. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.