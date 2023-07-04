Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,095,495 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. 2,007,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

