TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

