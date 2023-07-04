Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $503.79 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,513,890,509 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,639,203,113 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

